SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Score a goal for a good cause! Lorin Palmer and Brayden Palmer, President and Board Member of Ethan’s Super Angels Nonprofit, are gearing up for the annual charity 3v3 soccer tournament in honor of Ethan VanLeuven, Brayden’s half-brother who lost his battle to Leukemia in 2014. Set to take place on Saturday, September 16th, from 3 pm to 8 pm at the Real Salt Lake Indoor Training Facility in Herriman, this event is not just about soccer—it’s about raising funds for a great cause.

This year the tournament’s goal is to raise money for Lucy Lloyd, a courageous 5-year-old battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Participants, ranging from 1st graders to adults, can register individually or with a team for the 3v3 soccer competition played on small fields with pop-up goals. Winners will earn prizes, and all participants will receive complimentary items.

If you can’t play, you can still contribute by donating through Venmo (@Ethanssuperangels). Registration costs $20 per player. To sign up, visit @ethanssuperangels on Instagram or the website ethanssuperangels.com. Those interested in donating raffle items or sponsoring a field can reach out to ethanssuperangels@gmail.com. Together, let’s support Lucy’s fight against leukemia and keep Ethan’s memory alive.