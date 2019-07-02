Kick your procrastination to the curb

Are you falling behind? Kirk & Kim Duncan, Lifestyle Mentors from 3 Key Elements, joined us on the show to help us get past procrastination issues.

When it comes to solving these problems it’s important to find the root cause. Where is it coming from? According to the Kirk and Kim, most of the time it stems from things in the past, present, and future. Some reasons for procrastination might include unresolved past issues with people. It could even be because of the unknown. When people lack information or education skills it leaves them feeling unmotivated. Procrastination can also be caused by fear. The mind can often play out the worst case scenarios leaving you fearful.

Kirk and Kim suggest taking a blank piece of paper and writing where you are at, where you want to be, and what you’re missing. It is unhealthy to solve all of your problems in your head. If you put them out on paper your brain will have an easier time processing everything.

If you want to feel lighter and move forward with your life Kirk and Kim have just what you need. The audio training titled, “Anchors A Weigh,” will assist you in resolving the issues in your life. Pull up the anchors and throw them away!

Unresolved issues with other people will weigh you down. Get this Training Audio today and kick procrastination to the curb!

Click here for a FREE DOWNLOAD!

