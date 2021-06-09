Kick-off the summer with country bluegrass from a local artist

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We can’t kick off summer without hearing some good old country bluegrass! Ryan Shupe came by to perform and talk about his upcoming shows.

Ryan was born and raised in UT; he has been performing since he was 10 years old. Ryan is a 5th generation fiddler, also plays guitar and mandolin. His band was formed in 1997, they’re celebrating their 25th Anniversary as a band this year. Their album Dream Big (on Capitol Records) peaked at #13 on the U.S. Billboard Country Albums Chart; have toured throughout the US for the past 25 years. The new live album, titled Live Vol. 2, comes out on August 20th. The band is performing on June 19th at 8:00 PM at Sandy Amphitheater in Sandy, UT

Find Ryan Shupe online, FB, IG, and Twitter.