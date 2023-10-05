SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — This Saturday, October 7th, make your way to the Mountain America Expo Center from 9 am to 6 pm for the Crazy Daisy Holiday Kick-Off Boutique. With over 65 local small businesses, you’ll discover an array of treasures, from home decor to clothing, crafts, and delectable treats.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Enter to win a giveaway featuring a set of Stanley mugs, each coupled with a $50 gift card to Swig in Midvale. Secure your free tickets online for a chance to double your entries into the giveaway.