Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand shows are the perfect way to kick off the summer! A Ryan Shupe show is great family fun with Rock and Blueglass roots. Shupe, who started playing the fiddle at age five and started performing at 10, plays the fiddle, guitar, ukulele, mandolin, and lead vocals. Started in the mid 1990’s, the Rubberband has deep Utah roots but has played all over the country. 25 years later, the RubberBand is renowned throughout the Beehive state.

“Concerts are fun cuz you’re kind of giving to the audience, they’re giving back to you. You know, you can perform, that’s one of my favorite things to do, and you can kind of read the audience. Like I say, we bring some new songs for them, but then we play the songs that they like to hear. You know, it’s just great to feed off their energy. And I think people mostly, when they come, what we hope to have them do is to kind of leave their troubles behind and just come, have a good time and you know, it’s just a good, positive, thing for people.” said Shupe.

Shupe performed his new song “Simplify” to give us a sneak peek of what will be performed at his show. Audiences will hear new songs as well as classic hits at the Sandy Amphitheater on Saturday Jun. 4, at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets on Ryanshupe.com