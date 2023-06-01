Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Pride month is finally here! What better way to kick off the month with a night full of fun festivities! Tanya Hawkins, Ultra Naté, and Dana Goldberg joined us on set today to share all the fun to come tonight.

Salt Lake City will be hosting “pride live” tonight with entertainment, auctions, awards, and a red carpet. Singer and songwriter Ultra Naté will perform live with a comedy show hosted by Dana Goldberg. You won’t want to miss these spectacular events. Come for some laughs, and stay for the music and love that will be felt from all around.

Get your tickets now by visiting https://utahpride.org/ and gear up for a glamorous night!