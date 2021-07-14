Lisa Childs, author of The “I Love My Instant Pot®” Cooking for One Recipe Book and founder of Tried Tested and True, came by to share a perfectly tart, smooth, sweet Key Lime Pie recipe that tastes exactly like its classic big brother but in a perfect single portion.
Key Lime Pie Crust Ingredients:
-1⁄4 cup graham cracker crumbs
-1⁄2 tablespoon sugar
-1 tablespoon butter, melted
-1⁄16 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Filling Ingredients:
-1 large egg yolk
-1⁄2 cup sweetened condensed milk
-2 tablespoons lime juice
-1⁄2 teaspoon lime zest
-1 cup water
