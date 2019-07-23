It’s kids in the kitchen week, and cooking with kids is “key” to making this delicious recipe at home!
Chef Debbie Iverson from Harmons and her two twin grandsons Tyler and Zach joined us on the show to make this delicious Key Lime Pie with Coconut Macadamia Crust. This is the perfect dish for any summer occasion. Make this recipe at home. It’s easy as pie!
Key Lime Pie with Coconut Macadamia Crust
Crust:
- 6 ounces vanilla wafer cookies
- 53 grams cup dry roasted macadamia nuts
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
- 45 grams sweetened coconut
Pie:
- 3 (8 ounce) packages room temperature cream cheese
- 3/4 cups granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons Cornaby’s Thick Gel or cornstarch
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 6 tablespoon fresh key lime or lime juice
- 3 large eggs
- Zest from lime
- Garnish with whipped cream and lime slices
Directions:
- Spray 8 (half-pint/wide-mouth bottles) with non-stick spray.
- Add vanilla wafers to blender or food processor. Pulse until crumbs form. Slowly add melted butter. Add macadamia nuts. Pulse a few times still leaving small chunks of nuts. Add coconut. Mix well with a fork. Divide evenly between 8 bottles. Press firmly into the bottom of bottles with fingers. Set aside.
- Using the food processor mix the cream cheese until smooth. Add eggs, sugar, sour cream, Cornaby’s Thick Gel, lime juice, and salt. Pulse until well mixed. Scrape down sides, add lime zest and pulse 2 more times.
- Divide batter evenly on top of the cookie mixture. Top each jar with a lid.
- Add 1 cup water to pressure cooker. Evenly place 4 jars directly in the bottom of the pressure cooker insert. Place the last 4 jars on top of the others. Lock lid and cook on high pressure for 3 minutes. When cooking is complete, let the pressure release naturally for 20 minutes. Carefully remove remaining pressure. Remove from the pressure cooker. If still giggles pressure cook 2 minutes longer.
- The inside temperature should be 145 degrees.
- Let cool for about 45 minutes before letting set up in the fridge. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
- Garnish with whipped cream and toasted coconut.
- For gluten-free use, Kinnikinnick vanilla wafers and increase cooking time by 5 to 10 minutes.
