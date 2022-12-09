SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The kettlebell works the entire body, and you only need one weight to do it. Working the arms, legs, glutes and core all at once.

Brittany Hammett talked about how important form is for workouts. For cardio, a lighter weight is wanted and for strength, a heavier weight is needed. Muscle is important to maintain strength and bone density.

The steps to doing a kettlebell deadlift are as follows. Stand directly over the kettlebell with the weight between your feet. Hinge your hips back slightly. Keeping a big, open chest, squat directly down keeping a straight back. Pushing through the floor, pulling to the hips, standing up and squeezing the glutes at the top. Repeat this for 3 sets of 10-12 for a heavyweight. Doing this workout slowly helps to build muscle even more.

The next workout is a kettlebell swing. Thrusting the hips forward to bring the kettlebell up, bring the weight to eye level. Maintaining a flat back is important for this exercise. For a slightly different workout, bring the kettlebell above the head, doing the same thrusting motion.

Hammett has an event for people this holiday season. They are doing their third annual sock tree, sheltering and keeping survivors of sexual violence safe. Donors also get a raffle ticket and will be entered to win a prize.

