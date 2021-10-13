Kettle corn popcorn with a fall twist

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) - More than $6,000 has been raised for a Salt Lake County Sheriff's Deputy that has been battling COVID-19 in the ICU for the past two weeks.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Sheriff Deputy Dustin Draper. In the last 48 hours, Deputy Draper's organs have started shutting down including his liver, heart, lungs, and kidney. Most of his bodily functions are having to be performed by machines.