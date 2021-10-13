Kettle corn popcorn with a fall twist

Hillori Hansen stayed in the kitchen for GTU hour 2 to show us the perfect fall kettle corn recipe!
Maple Cinnamon Kettle Corn Recipe
Ingredients:
-8-10 cups popped popcorn
-1/2 cup pure maple syrup
-1 tablespoon butter
-1/2 tsp salt
-1/2 tsp cinnamon
Directions:
- Mix your ingredients in a pot on the stove and get to a boil. (Don’t take it to a caramel stage let it stay a liquid)
- Once it gets to a boil, let it sit for 2 minutes.
- Pop 8-10 cups of popcorn by putting avocado oil at the bottom of a pan and start with 2 kernels in and once the pop throw the rest of the kernels in.
- When it’s 3 seconds between pops that is when it will be cooked without being burnt.
- Drizzle the maple syrup concoction over the popcorn and stir.
- Set oven to 300 degrees and put popcorn in the oven for 15 minutes, so it crisps like kettle corn.
For more recipes and cooking lessons check out Hillori’s Instagram.