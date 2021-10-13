Kettle corn popcorn with a fall twist

Hillori Hansen stayed in the kitchen for GTU hour 2 to show us the perfect fall kettle corn recipe!

Maple Cinnamon Kettle Corn Recipe

Ingredients:

-8-10 cups popped popcorn
-1/2 cup pure maple syrup 
-1 tablespoon butter
-1/2 tsp salt
-1/2 tsp cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Mix your ingredients in a pot on the stove and get to a boil. (Don’t take it to a caramel stage let it stay a liquid)
  2. Once it gets to a boil, let it sit for 2 minutes.
  3. Pop 8-10 cups of popcorn by putting avocado oil at the bottom of a pan and start with 2 kernels in and once the pop throw the rest of the kernels in. 
  4. When it’s 3 seconds between pops that is when it will be cooked without being burnt. 
  5. Drizzle the maple syrup concoction over the popcorn and stir.  
  6. Set oven to 300 degrees and put popcorn in the oven for 15 minutes, so it crisps like kettle corn. 

