(Good Things Utah) Both yummy and healthy, check out this easy recipe for Keto Crepes from Lindsay Neff.

For more, follow Lindsay Neff on social media: @lowcarb.yum.

To download the recipe, click the link HERE.

Keto Crepes

Ingredients:

8 Eggs

3 oz Cream Cheese

3 T Psyllium Husk Fiber

2 T Sweetener (Optional)

Directions:

Blend all ingredients in a blender and warm a frying pan on medium heat.

Butter or spray the hot pan and pour about 1/3 cup of the batter onto the pan, quickly swirling it around to create a thin crepe.

Cook for a minute or so until it bubbles and flip it to the other side.

Serve with berries, cream, syrup, jam, anything!