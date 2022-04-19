(Good Things Utah) Both yummy and healthy, check out this easy recipe for Keto Crepes from Lindsay Neff.
For more, follow Lindsay Neff on social media: @lowcarb.yum.
To download the recipe, click the link HERE.
Keto Crepes
Ingredients:
- 8 Eggs
- 3 oz Cream Cheese
- 3 T Psyllium Husk Fiber
- 2 T Sweetener (Optional)
Directions:
Blend all ingredients in a blender and warm a frying pan on medium heat.
Butter or spray the hot pan and pour about 1/3 cup of the batter onto the pan, quickly swirling it around to create a thin crepe.
Cook for a minute or so until it bubbles and flip it to the other side.
Serve with berries, cream, syrup, jam, anything!