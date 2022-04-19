(Good Things Utah) Both yummy and healthy, check out this easy recipe for Keto Crepes from Lindsay Neff.

For more, follow Lindsay Neff on social media: @lowcarb.yum.

Keto Crepes

Ingredients:

  • 8 Eggs
  • 3 oz Cream Cheese
  • 3 T Psyllium Husk Fiber
  • 2 T Sweetener (Optional)

Directions:

Blend all ingredients in a blender and warm a frying pan on medium heat. 

Butter or spray the hot pan and pour about 1/3 cup of the batter onto the pan, quickly swirling it around to create a thin crepe. 

Cook for a minute or so until it bubbles and flip it to the other side. 

Serve with berries, cream, syrup, jam, anything! 