Kenzie Bates, event planner and owner of Kenzie’s Events can transform your event into a magical, visceral experience, be it a kids party or big corporate event. Good Things Utah turned twenty-one today, and we had to party in style. Kenzie breaks down local companies she collaborated with to dress our set so beautifully.

The dinner dining held fresh flowers, candles, and dishware. A dessert cart with candy and cake , lit up 21 marquee letters, cake, and balloon garland made today extra special.

Wooden backdrop: @utahpartybackdrops

Marquee Letters: Alpha Lit SLC @alphalitslc

Balloon garland: Bre & Co. @bre.and.co

Cake: Caked & Co. @cakedandco



Kenzie prefers to book approx three months in advance, saying “it will be a stress-free experience, all you need to do it show up and we will handle all the rest!”

Hop online www.kenziesevents.com and IG @kenziesevents