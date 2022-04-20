(Good Things Utah) The perfect appetizer or dinner dish, this recipe for Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders from Lindy Davies is sure to be a hit with the whole family!
For more delicious recipes from Lindy Davies, follow her on Instagram: @Lindy_Davies.
Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders
Ingredients:
Mornay Cheese Sauce
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1 tablespoon flour
• 1 cup milk
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1 cup Gruyere shredded or sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded
• 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated
Butter Topping
• 1 stick of butter, melted
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
• 1/2 teaspoon fresh parsley, minced
• 2 Tablespoons finely chopped onion
• 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
• 1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
Sliders
• 1 package (12-count) King’s Hawaiian Rolls
• 1 pound turkey breast, leftover or thickly sliced deli turkey
• 2 medium tomatoes, sliced
• 8-10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
Directions:
Cheese Sauce
- In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook until smooth and golden brown (1-2 minutes).
- Slowly add in milk, whisking constantly.
- Add the salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Continue cooking until thickened (3-5 minutes).
- Remove from heat and add the cheeses. Whisk until melted. Set aside.
Butter Topping
- In a small bowl, mix together the melted butter, garlic salt, parsley, onion, brown sugar & Worcestershire. Set aside.
Sliders
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.
- Split the rolls in half, placing the bottom halves in the prepared baking dish.
- Top the buns with turkey, tomato slices, cheese sauce, and crumbled bacon.
- Place the tops of the buns on top and brush with the melted butter mixture.
- Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese is hot and bubbly.
- Remove foil and bake an additional 5 minutes, or until the tops of the sliders turn golden brown.
- Remove from the oven, slice, and serve