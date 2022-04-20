(Good Things Utah) The perfect appetizer or dinner dish, this recipe for Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders from Lindy Davies is sure to be a hit with the whole family!

For more delicious recipes from Lindy Davies, follow her on Instagram: @Lindy_Davies.

To download this recipe and follow along, click HERE.

Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders

Ingredients:

Mornay Cheese Sauce

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1 tablespoon flour

• 1 cup milk

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1 cup Gruyere shredded or sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded

• 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated

Butter Topping

• 1 stick of butter, melted

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

• 1/2 teaspoon fresh parsley, minced

• 2 Tablespoons finely chopped onion

• 2 Tablespoons brown sugar

• 1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Sliders

• 1 package (12-count) King’s Hawaiian Rolls

• 1 pound turkey breast, leftover or thickly sliced deli turkey

• 2 medium tomatoes, sliced

• 8-10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

Directions:

Cheese Sauce