(Good Things Utah) The perfect appetizer or dinner dish, this recipe for Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders from Lindy Davies is sure to be a hit with the whole family!

Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders

Ingredients:

Mornay Cheese Sauce

• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1 tablespoon flour
• 1 cup milk
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1 cup Gruyere shredded or sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded
• 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated

Butter Topping

• 1 stick of butter, melted
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
• 1/2 teaspoon fresh parsley, minced
• 2 Tablespoons finely chopped onion
• 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
• 1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Sliders

• 1 package (12-count) King’s Hawaiian Rolls
• 1 pound turkey breast, leftover or thickly sliced deli turkey
• 2 medium tomatoes, sliced
• 8-10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

Directions:

Cheese Sauce

  1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook until smooth and golden brown (1-2 minutes).
  2. Slowly add in milk, whisking constantly.
  3. Add the salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Continue cooking until thickened (3-5 minutes).
  4. Remove from heat and add the cheeses. Whisk until melted. Set aside.
    Butter Topping
  5. In a small bowl, mix together the melted butter, garlic salt, parsley, onion, brown sugar & Worcestershire. Set aside.
    Sliders
  6. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.
  7. Split the rolls in half, placing the bottom halves in the prepared baking dish.
  8. Top the buns with turkey, tomato slices, cheese sauce, and crumbled bacon.
  9. Place the tops of the buns on top and brush with the melted butter mixture.
  10. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese is hot and bubbly.
  11. Remove foil and bake an additional 5 minutes, or until the tops of the sliders turn golden brown.
  12. Remove from the oven, slice, and serve