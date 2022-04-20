(Good Things Utah) Giving us even more “Southern flavor”, Lindy Davies has a mouthwatering recipe for Kentucky Derby Pie straight from her kitchen!
For more recipes and dishes, follow Lindy Davies on Instagram: @Lindy_Davies
Kentucky Derby Pie
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup flour
- 2 eggs slightly beaten
- 1 stick butter melted
- 1 cup pecans chopped small
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 1 unbaked 9’ pie crust. Or make your own crust
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325.
- Mix sugar and flour well.
- Add eggs, butter and vanilla. Mix well.
- Add pecans and chocolate chips. Mix well.
- Pour into pie shell and bake 60 minutes or until golden brown. If your crust starts to get too brown before the middle is cooked, you can cover the pie with foil and continue baking.
- Scoop some vanilla ice-cream & top it off with delicious caramel sauce.