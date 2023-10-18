SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ken Garff Auto finds hundreds of ways to help the communities they do business in and around. This October, Ken Garff Automotive Group, its employees; and the Utah Jazz teamed up to help hundreds of Utah families in need.

Ken Garff’s amazing community outreach program – Hear For You – never disappoints. During the recent fall school break, Ken Garff employees help pack and provide meal kits for 350 food-insecure families.

Ken Garff is always looking for ways to help out. Go to kengarff.com/hear-for-you and provide information about an idea. The Ken Garff team will then identify who they can help next.

Visit KenGarff.com for more information and to find a dealership location near you.

Sponsored by Ken Garff Automotive Group.