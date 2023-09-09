SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – At Ken Garff Auto, the focus is on forward motion and being in full gear!

Lindsay Thresher from Ken Garff Automotive visited GTU to share some information on what we need to know about the types of electric vehicles available today.

There are four types of Electric Vehicles (EV):

ICE Vehicle … Internal Combustion Engine. Traditional gas vehicle. Hybrid Vehicle … Battery Regenerates on its own, car goes up to 5 mph in electric mode and then gas engine kicks in. PHEV Vehicle … Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle. Has battery enabling car to go 40 miles fully electric, then gas engine kicks in. Need to have home charger. BEV Vehicle … Battery Electric Vehicle, 100% electric. Need home charger, range varies by model, from 200 miles to 300 miles.

Garff Auto says electric vehicles are a good option for anyone to consider. Charging stations are widely available and more are being installed all the time. Consumers who face hefty gas bills may want to look into purchasing an EV as a cost-effective solution.

While EVs represent less than 8% of the auto market, this number is expected to rise over the next decade, with many manufacturers committed to going fully or partially electric in the next decade. It can be expected that manufacturers will continue to focus more of their resources on EVs, as well as invest more into other fuel options, such as synthetic fuels. Gasoline/diesel will not last forever, so it is important for automakers to evolve in our changing world.

While EVs don’t require the same fluid services, spark plugs, belts, etc. as ICE vehicles, they still require routine service. There are other differences, like decreased wear on brakes and increased wear on tires compared to ICE vehicles.

What do I need to know about EV batteries and charging?

EV battery efficiency is affected by extremely hot and cold weather, leading to a reduction in range and battery life. EV batteries last the longest when the total number of vehicle charges is minimized, meaning users should only charge EVs as needed. Ideally, the battery should be charged 80%; charging to 100% should only be done before a long trip.

Visit KenGarff.com for more information and to locate a dealership nearest you.

