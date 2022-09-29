Kelsie Jepsen sat with us today and discussed why it is imortant to stop using the term “BMI”. We talked about the history and why we should sop using it. She talked about how we shouldn’t be worried about the word Fat. It is time to embrace the word and take the taboo out of it. Words like bigger, plus size and Larger should also be used. We also discussed why the terms “overweight” and “obese” are stigmatizing words that we shouldn’t use as they are used to pathologize fat bodies

She talks about the power of reclaiming the word “fat” as a neutral descriptor and how important it is. Kelsie shares her story and it is truly inspiring.

She has a body acceptance workshop embodyworkshop.com to book a free session on zoom

Insta: Iamkelsiejepsen

Facebook: @embodyloveworkshop