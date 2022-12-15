- On Good Things Utah this morning – Kelly Clarkson’s new normal of spending some holidays without her kids took adjusting, but she found a silver lining: me time. The Grammy award-winning singer sat down with singer-songwriter Jewel on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Dec. 13 and discussed co-parenting with their ex-husbands during the holidays. Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized earlier this year and they share two kids, River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6. Jewel was divorced from Ty Murray in 2014 and they share son Kase Townes, 11. Clarkson and Jewel both said their ex-husbands have the kids for Thanksgiving and they get them for Christmas, and they had to learn how to be OK with that.
- “Single parenting is a big adjustment,” said Jewel, who is known for hit songs like “Who Will Save Your Soul” and “You Were Meant For Me.” “It’s a trip to get used to being alone for a holiday like that and all my family are in Alaska.” Clarkson, 40, said dividing up the holidays was easier for her because Blackstock wanted Thanksgiving and she didn’t feel very strongly about it. It’s not like my favorite holiday and it is for his family so I was like cool,” she said. “It was so weird because you’ve always had a kid there and then all of a sudden you’re alone.” Clarkson, 40, and Jewel, 48, said they’ve learned to repurpose the time usually spent with their kids by reinvesting it in themselves.
- We hope you tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a Thursday edition of GTU.
Kelly Clarkson shares how she navigates splitting the holidays after divorce
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Brianne Johnson
Posted:
Updated:
Good Things Utah Holiday Gift Guide
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now