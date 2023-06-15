- On Good Things Utah this morning – Though Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock have been separated for three years—and divorced for one—their two children are still holding out hope that they’ll get back together. The singer and talk show host opened up about navigating post divorce parenting during a conversation with author Glennon Doyle on Doyle’s podcast, We Can Do Hard Things, per People. “Your kids will still have a hard time,” Clarkson said. “It doesn’t matter if you stay; it doesn’t matter if you go. I am still having conversations my kids three three years later. My kids just came back from my ex and anytime there’s mention of maybe him being with somebody else…they are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day.”
- Clarkson said that the potential harm to her children was a huge factor in her decision to leave and, before that, to try and make the marriage work. “It’s interesting because you think about your kids, right, and you’re like, ‘Oh man, I wonder how is this going to affect them?'” she said. “I remember how it affected me, and my husband has also been through a divorce with his family, so I was like, Nobody wants that…. You try and you try and you try, but then you figure out, Well, I don’t want them growing up with this unhealthy relationship.”
- Blackstock and Clarkson were married for seven years and have a daughter and son together. Through her music she has shared some of the issues that led to the end of her marriage, recently altering the lyrics to Gayle’s “ABCDEFU” to reference the money she paid Blackstock in her divorce settlement and her ongoing lawsuit against his father’s management company. On an original track, she sang about being “used” in a relationship. Tune in as our hosts discuss this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
Kelly Clarkson says her kids are still struggling with her divorce
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
