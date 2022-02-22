Kelly Clarkson is changing her name and cooking mistakes we all make

- On GTU this morning – Kelly Clarkson is starting a fresh new chapter in her life — and she’ll be doing it under a different name. The “Piece by Piece” singer, 39, filed a petition Wednesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne. In court documents obtained by NBC, Clarkson, whose middle name is Brianne, said she had the “desire” to change her name for personal reasons. “My new name more fully reflects who I am,” she explained.
- Plus, self-awareness is one of those concepts that seems to get more esoteric the more you think about it. To some extent, it could even read as redundant: Of course, we’re all aware of ourselves. But, in fact, according to organizational psychologist Tasha Eurich, PhD, author of Insight and years-long researcher of the trait, true self-awareness is rarer than you’d think, encompassing “the will and skill to understand who we are and how other people see us,” she says. Because both elements are essential to forming meaningful connections, classic signs of low self-awareness often turn up as relationship roadblocks. Deena tells us how to truly know if you have reached a heightened level of being self aware. For more information click here: https://www.wellandgood.com/signs-low-self-awareness/
- And planning a wedding is a huge, laborious job, and most experts say that how you plan your wedding can predict the fate of your marriage. So, here are wedding planning pointers to ensure your marriage will last happily ever after: You plan your wedding together This is probably one of the stickiest traps couples fall into when it comes to planning their weddings. For example, the bride spends more time planning the wedding with her mother and leaves her future husband on the sidelines. Also, you don’t make assumptions. Just because he doesn’t take the initiative to inquire about how the wedding plans are going does not mean that he is not interested in participating with you. Instead of assuming, try asking if he wants to hear about the latest updates. Unless he flat out says “no,” my guess is that he’ll be very interested to hear about the wedding plans. After all, it’s his wedding too! Tune in with us this morning for more useful tips.
- Finally, few eras spark imaginations like the Regency era in England. The Regency period is defined as the surprisingly brief time of 1811 to 1820 when George, Prince of Wales, governed the country as ‘Regent’ during the madness of his father George III. The irony is, this is often seen as one of the most romantic periods ever, thanks in large part to authors like Jane Austen who intimately documented the fashions, attitudes, and affairs of the day, and inspired generations of women to be named after her characters and other popular Regency era names. So what are some of the most popular baby names to to come from the Regency period? Deena has the list you need this morning.
- At the end of the show – cooking mistakes we all tend to make! As part of a new series, “The Mistakes We Make,” chef and food writer Mark Bittman explains four common errors home cooks make in the kitchen, from turning meat too often to pre-chopping every ingredient. Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 1.