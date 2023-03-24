SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Whether you’re a parent working from home or stuck inside due to bad weather, it’s always helpful to know what you can do to keep your kids entertained at home. Jaci Twiss is the mother of two young boys and has the best ideas to help make time in the house fun for your littles.

The first idea Jaci shared with us is an easy ball pit for your babies six months and up. All it takes is a laundry basket, a blanket, and some plastic play balls! Balls can be found for cheap at Target and on Amazon. Let them sit in the basket and they can play for hours!

For kids that are a little older, sensory bins are a perfect choice. You can make these from items you have at home or cheap finds at the dollar store. Find a filler that can be Orbeez, sand, or pom pom balls and fill up a storage container. Then, you can add in any little toys or trinkets. Kids can dig through the bin and continue to find the hidden treasures. While you’re at the Dollar Store, you can also find wood crafts that you can set up for your kids to paint. Lay down a garbage bag to help prevent mess.

Making fun activities for your kids doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. For more fun motherhood hacks, check out Jaci on Twitter @MissTwiss.