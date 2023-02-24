SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – You are stronger than the trials you’ve been through. Kimber Johnston-Hunt, the author of Keeping in Touch, talks about her new memoir that tells her story of trauma, resilience, and healing.

Domestic violence is a tough topic to talk about, but it is a conversation that is necessary to have. Kimber was a victim of domestic violence in an 11-year marriage. She kept journals to recount her experiences in hopes that one day she could use her story to help others. Today, she is doing just that.

There are so many factors that go into an abusive relationship. Keeping in Touch brings awareness to the different ways that domestic violence can look. Leaving an abusive relationship isn’t an easy thing to do, but there is hope for all victims.

Kimber’s best advice to anyone that was in a situation like hers is to tell your story. Just like we tell kids when someone hurts them: tell someone. If they don’t listen, tell someone else. Domestic violence survivors need to advocate for themselves and raise awareness for others. She also says to “keep swimming”. Kimber lost a sister to domestic violence, so she asks other victims to continue to push until they are free. There is light at the end of the tunnel and there is so much hope and healing on the other side.

The title Keeping in Touch is near and dear to Kimber’s heart. It means that you need to keep in touch with who you are, no matter what trauma you endure. Your core being will always be with you and keeping that connection can help give you hope in even the hardest times.

Kimber’s book was released last month, and you can purchase it for yourself on Amazon.