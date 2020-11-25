Keeping family traditions alive

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Alissa Van of 10 Minutes together tells us keeping traditions alive is so important for kids. It gives them stability, a sense of character, and a sense of self. This year, the holidays may look different, and we can help children with some basic emotional regulation coaching. This means learning to manage any negative emotions that come up.

A fun way to catalog traditions is by making a fun list. Alissa tells us in her family they do five different fun lists a year. Do them retrospectively, or as a to-do list.

