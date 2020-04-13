Keeping a journal could help you get through challenges

Evan Francois from Park City Culinary Institute joined us in our beautiful backyard today to tell us about teaming up with family-owned salmon company out of Norway, Kvarøy Arctic, to get salmon to service industry folk in Utah. Over the last few weeks, Kvarøy Arctic has donated over six-hundred pounds of salmon! If you're in the service industry and looking to get your hands on some wonderful fresh fish, Evan tells us the spot to do that will be through the Park City Culinary Institute on 1484 South State Sreet, starting on April 23rd. More at https://www.parkcityculinaryinstitute.com and sign up at the google doc below.

Wondering what to do with it, once you have the salmon? Evan showed us just a mouth-watering recipe:

Simple Sesame Roasted Salmon with FennelPrep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 20 minutes.

4.5 ounce portions of salmon1 teaspoon sesame oil1 tablespoon lemon juice1 tablespoon garlic, minced1 tablespoon ginger, minced¼ cup grapeseed oil,Divided 2 tablespoons shallotsSliced thin 2 tablespoons garlicSliced thin 1 fennel bulb, cleaned and sliced thin1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degreesCombine the first five ingredients in a bowl and let marinate at room temperature for thirty minutes.In a medium bowl, mix together the fennel, garlic, shallot, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon of oil.Mix to coat and place the mixture evenly on a baking tray.Place in the oven for 5 minutes and then add the tomatoes to the baking tray.Cook for another 8-10 minutes until the fennel is wilted and darker in color.Remove the pan from the oven and cool. Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat.Season the salmon with salt and pepper.Once the pan is hot add the remaining oil to the pan.Place the black cod in the pan and sear for two-three minutes until the black cod is golden in color.Once the color is established, flip the black cod and place in the oven.Cook the black cod until the internal temperature reaches 135 degrees (about 8 minutes).Remove from the oven and serve with the roasted fennel and tomatoes.

Industry workers can put their name on this list to claim their salmon by visiting :https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBjzf5K3HhQZVTl7_rYNDmxSLzCyRN_CMrMd6swXSUShuxOw/viewform