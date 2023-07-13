Provo, UT (Good Things Utah) – With a new school year rounding the corner, worries and anxiety can arise. Keeping your kids safe is a tip-top priority; knowing the right moves can make all the difference. Dayne Aristabal and Julia Waterman, from Agema MMA in Provo, UT, partnered with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, joined us today to give some tips and tricks for kids’ safety and self-defense.

Agema MMA offers kids classes separated into two classes, a beginner and an advanced group. The beginner class will teach kids Jiu-Jitsu fundamentals at their own pace. In the advanced group, kids will learn advanced moves at a faster pace. The advanced group is also a great start for bigger kids. These classes can provide your kids with physical and emotional safety. Knowing what to do in a scary situation can give power to your kids to keep them safe and sound.

Tune in to see some of the moves and tips your kids will learn in class. Visit agemagym.com to sign your kids up for a self-defense class – and visit elizabethsmartfoundation.org to get involved in this inspiring cause. Be sure to follow them along on social media @esfsmartdefense and @agemajiujitsu.