- On Good Things Utah this morning – A new toddler style sandal is hitting the market that’s fashionable, kid-friendly and waterproof! Mushka Parnas joined us live from Pennsylvania to tell us about her brand new Bopeep sandals.
- Parnas, who the CEO and also a mom, says the the sandals grew out of necessity for new functional shoes for her own children. She wanted her kids to be able to put their shoes on themselves so she come up with interchangeable adjustable straps that all kids can remove. It’s a mushroom button design with three different fit options, so it’s great for kids with wide or narrow feet. The shoes are also breathable and flexible. There is a closed toe design with breathable spaces to protect little toes from stubbed toes and cuts. She also incorporated anti-skid sole to provide added protection for little feet.
- Each Bopeep sandal also comes in unique packaging with an unfoldable coloring box with a set of 6 crayons so the kids can color after enjoying their new sandals.
- You can purchase the shoes on www.shopbopeeps.com and they are also now available on Amazon. Parnas says she’s already getting requests for adult sizes!
Keep your toddler’s feet fashionable with a brand new sandal
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now