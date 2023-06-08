SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Miyo Strong, an instructor at Smart Defense, accompanied by Sloane Chandler, joined GTU host Bree to show us some kids’ self-defense moves.

Smart Defense is hosting a self-defense camp located in Trolly Square. The kids’ camp will take place July 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. Drop-off will be between 8:45- 9:00 am, while pick-up will be between 12:00-12:15 pm. Strong explains that after completing this camp the children that attended leave with a great sense of empowerment, confidence, and love. They talk a lot about boundaries and a lot about consent. Throughout the Segment, every time a move was demonstrated, Strong asked for consent from Chandler to perform the self-defense demonstration.

Sloane demonstrated how to use her body, voice, and strength to keep herself safe in a healthy way. Smart Defense is a self-defense training course designed specifically for women and children ages 10 and up. During the training, attendants will work closely with highly trained mixed martial arts experts learning a handful of martial arts styles including, Krav Maga, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and Muay Thai. Each class and camp is held with at least two certified and experienced instructors. To help your child learn how to set healthy boundaries and physically defend themselves visit their website to learn more information.