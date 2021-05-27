Keep your kids safe this summer around all water sources

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

May being is National Water Safety Month, we wanted to bring a seasonal awareness to child safety around all water sources.

Matthew McFarland from United Fire Authority has some tips for you to watch out for this summer.

Water Safety can be applied to any water source more than a few inches deep, as these all have potential dangers to small children.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children 1-4

Moving water, bodies of water, and pools all present different dangers and need specific considerations.

Moving Water is a real risk when exploring the outdoors.

Shallow moving water is deceptively strong and can pose a real risk to children of all ages.

If you choose to recreate near these sources children absolutely cannot be left unattended

There are multiple bodies of water to keep an eye out on your childern.

All children under the age of 6, and anyone who is not a proficient swimmer should wear a coast guard approved Personal Flotation Device (PFD)

Always have an adult assigned to have undistracted eyes on the kids, this person should be a strong swimmer

Homeowners and occupants carry a heavy burden of protecting children from these hazards

All water sources, even temporary, need to be fenced and gated to prevent child access

Supervision is not optional! Anytime a child has access to standing water, there must be an adult accountable.

Make sure to remember these tips when you are near water this upcoming summer!

For more helpful water safety tips, visit their website.