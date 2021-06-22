Keep your kids learning this summer with this dinosaur museum!

The St. George Dino Museum is the perfect place to explore fossils and get educated on dinosaurs and all their pieces left behind!

Diana Call an Executive Director and Brock Berger a Host Educator come together to tell us the amazing things that this fascinating museum has to offer.

The Dinosaur Discovery Site at Johnson Farm will offer live science demonstrations occurring this summer every Friday and Saturday at 11 am and 1 pm. This science experiment will be guided by Brock who will show and explain all there is to know about it. In addition, the Dinosaur Discovery Site offers to dig for fossils in their new activity area that allows kids to get hands-on through their exploration. There’s also a chalkboard, a table for coloring, and magnifying glasses to look at your fossil. The Dinosaur Discovery Site will be changing the activity every couple of months and doing other fun activities that are free with admission.

With this guests will be able to explore the new video kiosks that explain the museum and each one will focus on a different part of the museum and will explain the fossils you see right in front of you. You can also explore the fossil prep lab. Fossils from the field are still very delicate and need to be prepared for display. the Dinosaur Discovery Site lets you see hundreds of fossils a year as their curator continues to research the paleontology of Utah.

So Come visit the Dinosaur Discovery Site at Johnson Farm this summer and explore their new exhibits, plus dig for fossils and watch live science demonstrations all while learning about the fossils of this area!

Live science demos are happening this summer until August 21 every Friday and Saturday at 11amand 1 pm. Many of the experiments can be purchased in their gift shop so you can do them at home!

The Dinosaur Discovery Site is generally open Thursday through Monday 10 am-5 pm except for June and August which will be open from June 2 to August 25 on Wednesday from 10 am-5 pm.

Audio tours can also be found on their website under Explore the museum where you can also have a 3D tour of the exhibits.

The site is following Utah’s recommendations on COVID-19 and recommending masks for those unvaccinated while the visitors who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear one. For children under the age who can be vaccinated, we are recommending they wear masks as well.

For more information check out their website, YouTube, and social media

Find St.George Dino Museum on IG, and FB.