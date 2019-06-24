Keep your kids entertained outside

Do your kids complain there is nothing to do when you tell them to go outside? There are no more excuses! Kendra Nani stopped by GTU today to share four yard games your kids will love.

Yardzee:

2-6 players

Roll giant dice from a bucket and keep score on dry erase board! Lawn Twister:

2-4 players

You will need spray paint in four colors. Use a box and cut a circle in the middle of it for your stencil. Spray four circles of each color in a row and use each color. Get a twister spinner and start playing! Cup races:

Unlimited players

You will need plastic cups, string, water guns.

String plastic cups on string and use the squirt guns to see which cup gets to the finish line the fastest! Balloon ring toss:

Unlimited players

You will need balloons with point values written on them in permanent marker, hula hoops, and lawn stakes or gold tees. Tie the balloons to stakes and stock them in the ground with the furthest balloon being the highest points. Toss the hula hoops over the balloons. Keep score and the winner gets a prize!

