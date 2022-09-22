Today we had Laura Mcneilis come in to talk about the company California Fresh Home. It’s a Smart Home diffuser and monthly fragrances company that is different from other products. She shared the 5 reasons why it’s completely worth your subscription:

Works with an app on your phone for customization

Covers small and large square footage space

Gets rid of bad odor does not just mask it

One bottle lasts an entire month, or we send a FREE BOTTLE

Replace the diffuser for active subscribers if it breaks

To get 20% off use discount code GTU20.

Instagram: @ca.freshhome

Facebook: California Fresh Home

Website: Californiafreshhome.com