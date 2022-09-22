Today we had Laura Mcneilis come in to talk about the company California Fresh Home. It’s a Smart Home diffuser and monthly fragrances company that is different from other products. She shared the 5 reasons why it’s completely worth your subscription:
- Works with an app on your phone for customization
- Covers small and large square footage space
- Gets rid of bad odor does not just mask it
- One bottle lasts an entire month, or we send a FREE BOTTLE
- Replace the diffuser for active subscribers if it breaks
To get 20% off use discount code GTU20.
Instagram: @ca.freshhome
Facebook: California Fresh Home
Website: Californiafreshhome.com