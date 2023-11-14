SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- In the studio today, we had Mckell Moeller and Jarret Ingram in to talk about Silver Ceuticals. Silver Ceuticals is a company that strives to empower people to help themselves and alleviate suffering worldwide. Their exceptional nano-silver technology is unlike any other and is at the heart of everything they do.

Silver Cueticals has many wonderful products, and shared a couple of them with us today, like their toothpaste and bandages. Their natural toothpaste is life-changing and combines many incredible ingredients into the ultimate oral care experience. It gives you all the benefits of Nano Silver, Coral Calcium, and Xylitol, and it helps to whiten and remineralize the teeth, leaving you with a long-lasting clean feeling. They say to brush your teeth with it once, and you will see what they mean. It comes in three flavors that kids and adults love – Mint, Cinnamon, and BubbleBerry.

Silver Cueticals bandages are another must-have. It is one of the coolest bandages you will ever see (or not see). It is an almost invisible, waterproof bandage that looks and feels like you have nothing on, which is why it’s called the Naked Bandage. It is super flexible, waterproof, and breathable. You can see the wound healing underneath, and most importantly, it doesn’t hurt when you remove it. They said the bandage won’t pull hair, skin, or newly healing tissue. The bandage comes in a roll, so can cut it to the size you need. They said many women use it for other things, like putting it on the back of their heels to keep their shoes from rubbing.

For more information, look at their website silverceutical.com, or follow their Instagram @silverceuticals