TAYLORSVILLE, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Support yourself with personal space. Holidays often spiral people into stress, and many times people forget to practice self care. Cat and Cauldron is here to help! They have some holiday items to keep the hustle and bustle breezy. The owner of Cat and Cauldron, Michael Ingleby, spoke about the importance of boundaries and self care. A lot of the things we see during the holidays are things like sleigh bells. While they may be an ordinary holiday decoration, the chimes uplift energy and help spirits to stay high. Austin Toney, the other owner of the shop, explained this. Keeping bells where motion is helps to keep energies positive, so put them on your doors or anywhere they will sound.

Another helpful tool is red ribbon, as a visual reminder of boundaries. It helps to protect from evil eye and other evil items.

A dinner bell can also call attention to dinner and clear the energies in the air.

Pine leaves help to bring in devine energy and nature. They smell good, keep the home smelling and feeling safe and homey.

The mission of Cat and Cauldron is to empower and help with spiritual growth for anyone who enters.

Website: https://www.catncauldron.com/

Instagram: @catncauldron

TikTok: @catncauldron

Facebook: Cat & Cauldron