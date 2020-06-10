Kate’s Nordstrom Strawberry Lemonade recipe

Nicea’s daughter Kate joined us in the kitchen today to share her Nordstrom Strawberry Lemonade recipe. First of all, we were all having major mermaid hair envy, and second of all, this drink was delicious! Kate says this recipe is perfect for summer, and they’ve made it at least six times already.

With just two ingredients, it’s so simple. Make your own lemonade, or buy some ready made. Fresh strawberries, or frozen, which is Kate’s preference. She says it gives a slushy texture, and likes bits of the berries left unblended.

Toss in a blender 6-7 strawberries, pour in a little lemonade, and blend.

Pour a glass 3/4 of the way with lemonade,

4 TBSP of what you’ve blended (or more)

Mix, and enjoy!