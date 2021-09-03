Kate Walsh is returning to Grey’s Anatomy and ABBA releases a new album

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Big news for Grey’s Anatomy fans – this news is just what the doctor ordered: Kate Walsh is returning to “Grey’s Anatomy.” The actor and the show have both announced she will rejoin the long-running ABC medical drama for the upcoming 18th season. “It’s really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly,” she captioned an Instagram video posted Thursday. In the short clip, she says, “I bet you’d thought you’d seen the last of me.” The show’s star, Ellen Pompeo, posted a response in the comments sure to stir up some intrigue: “Lets give them what they want…..quality TV drama.”
- And all you dancing queens — and kings — get ready to feel the beat, because ABBA is officially back. The group will release their first new album in 40 years, “Voyage,” on Nov. 5. Two songs from the record, “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” are available now. The new music was created in tandem with a concert experience that will see digital avatars of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid perform digitally with a live, 10-piece band in a purpose-built, 3,000-person capacity arena in London. The video for “I Still Have Faith In You” gives you your first look at those avatars. “We’re truly sailing in uncharted waters. With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It’s not easy to explain but then it hasn’t been done before,” ABBA’s Benny said of the concert experience.
- Plus, the word ‘spinster’ is still freighted with pity and misogyny, yet the number of women living this way is growing. Emma John says it’s time to reconsider what it means to be ‘never-married’. Never marrying or taking a long-term partner is a valid choice.’ Spinster. There are many reasons we no longer use that term: its misogynist undertones, or bumbling hopelessness, to start with. The label went out of official usage in 2005 when the government dropped it from the marriage register, thanks to the Civil Partnership Act and, in an age when becoming a wife is no longer necessary or definitive, it seems almost redundant. But it hasn’t gone. Nor has it been replaced by anything better. So what else are we formerly-known-as-spinsters supposed to call ourselves: free women? Rather insulting to everyone else, I imagine. Lifelong singles? Sounds like a packet of cheese slices that’ll last for ever in the back of your fridge. For more from this article click here: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/jan/17/why-are-increasing-numbers-of-women-choosing-to-be-single
- And at the end of the show – we have the best late night snack that will help you fall asleep faster! Surae tells us what to reach for instead of that bowl of cereal. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on a Friday edition of GTU.