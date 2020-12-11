Kate Hudson doesn’t believe in disciplining her kids

While she believes in structure, actress Kate Hudson says she doesn’t believe in hard limits when it comes to discipline, because then it creates an expectation. With expectation, comes being let down, and stressed kids. She goes on to say she felt more freedom when having less structure in her life.
We need to have more flexibility as parents, she says. Pressure comes from over stress about that structure, especially in 2020. By switching her focus to ask her children what they’ve done to help someone else that day, she has found a relief.
What do you think, moms? Would this kind of flexibility work for you?