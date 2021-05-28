Kao Soi Chicken

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

O, Founder and Co-owner of Kin Sen Asian Noodle Bar came by to show us how to make a noodle curry dish, Kao Soi, that originates in Northern Thailand.

O has always been in the restaurant business due to her passion for cooking. She is also the former owner of these restaurants; Ekamai downtown, Ekamai Sugarhouse, Ekamai College.

Currently, she owns and operates Kao Thai and Kin Sen Asian Noodle Bar. Kin Sen has managed to stay open and thrive during last year’s COVID epidemic, protests, earthquakes, and major windstorms. They have always been determined to persevere and work hard through these difficult times we’re all enduring. What makes O’s restaurants different than others is their unique menu items. They make authentic Thai food using her deep understanding of Thai cuisine, you truly know and feel like you were being served a dish made in Thailand.

Ingredients:

-2 Tbsp Vegetable oil

-2 Tbsp Red Curry Paste

-2 Tbsp Yellow Curry Paste

-1 tsp Cumin

-2 cups Coconut Milk

-1 cup Water

-1 oz Palm Sugar

-2 Tbsp Sugar

-2 Tbsp Fish sauce

-3 Pieces of a quarter Chicken

Directions:

1.Put the oil in a pot, then add both the curry pastes and stir them together.

2. Add the cumin powder, followed by coconut milk, and then wait until everything boils.

3. Once boiled, add water, palm sugar, sugar, and fish sauce.

Put the heat at medium add chicken quarter let it cook for about 20 minutes and should be ready to serve

Noodle Directions:

1. Boil water.

2. Add noodles and wait about 10 minutes. Noodles should be ready to serve.

Find Kin Sen Asian Noodle Bar on FB.