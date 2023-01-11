- On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Kaley Cuoco is going all out to celebrate her first pregnancy. On Monday the 37-year-old actor shared photos on Instagram from her elaborate baby shower that she threw with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey – including drones and unicorns! In October 2022, Cuoco revealed on Instagram that she is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 … beyond blessed and over the moon… I (love) you @tommypelphrey !!!” she cheered on Instagram beside a gallery of photos of the couple preparing to become parents.
- And speaking of babies, the list of the most popular baby names in the U.S. doesn’t undergo many dramatic changes from one year to the next, but you can find interesting trends over longer stretches of time. Some names decline in popularity and then make a comeback, while others fall off the map. Still others show impressive staying power. HuffPost took a look at the Social Security Administration’s baby name data from 100 years ago. While names like William, James, Evelyn and Ruby remain popular to this day, others, like Mildred, Doris, Eugene and Ralph, aren’t quite as common a century later.
- These are some of the most popular baby names for children born in 1923:
- GIRLS
- Mary
- Dorothy
- Helen
- Margaret
- Betty
- BOYS
- John
- Robert
- William
- James
- Charles
- GIRLS
- We hope you tune in for more names and more Hot Topics this morning on a Wednesday edition of Good Things Utah.

