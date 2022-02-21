Justin Bieber has COVID-19 and does the pandemic just make you mad?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Queen Elizabeth II was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch, 95, is “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties” at Windsor Castle this week. The statement added that the queen will “continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.” The queen was vaccinated alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, in January 2021. It is not clear if the monarch received a booster dose, which is recommended several months after initial vaccination.
- Plus, Justin Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after the opening night of his already heavily delayed world tour, according to multiple outlets. The pop star “thankfully is feeling OK,” TMZ reported, but has now postponed at least one upcoming date on the Justice World Tour. In a statement shared on the tour’s official social media account on Saturday, a spokesperson for Bieber said the singer was “hugely disappointed” by having to postpone the show.
- And has the pandemic just made you mad? One woman says yes: “I sit in the same corner of the couch every night after my kids go to sleep. I curl up under a blanket, crack open a fresh Diet Coke, and power eat M&Ms while mindlessly scrolling the emptiness of social media. Pre-pandemic, I would find some posts mildly annoying, but overall they served as a pretty harmless distraction. I feel resentful when I see someone on a tropical family vacation. I feel inadequate when I see a friend homeschooling her kids and confused when I see large indoor celebrations. I feel angry when I see loud political posts and memes, and I feel annoyed when I see people acting carefree.” Find out what she said next.
- Finally, many college students returned to in-person learning this past fall and for some sophomores, it was their first time on campus since the pandemic began. This situation is concerning for groups like It’s On Us, an organization dedicated to preventing sexual assaults on college campuses and providing support for assault survivors. “We have students who are academically sophomores, but socially and culturally freshmen coming to campus. When campuses reopened for the first time to in-person living and learning since March 2020 without strict COVID restrictions, we saw a surge of sexual assaults take place,” Tracey Vitchers, the executive director of It’s On Us, told “Good Morning America.” According to It’s On Us, one in four college women will be sexually assaulted during their time on campus and for students of color, with disabilities, undocumented or those who identify as LGBTQ+, those rates are higher. So what changes is SnapChat making to help? Nicea has the details. We hope you’ll join us this morning for these Hot Topics and much more on GTU Hour 2.
