Justin Bieber gives tips for battling anxiety

This may be one of the most surprising vehicles on the lot! Nicea met with Scott Harding from Utah Honda Dealers to test drive and get a look inside the 2019 Honda Odyssey.

Many people think they have to give up their 'cool card' to drive a van, but not with this model! Whether you frequently take road trips, drive carpool, or just have the need to carry a lot of passengers, this vehicle will win hands down each time!