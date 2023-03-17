- On Good Things Utah this morning – The world’s sexiest accents have been identified! According to 5,000 women our libido works in mysterious ways. Far be it for us to put in words why we trail one person home and brutishly reject another. It’s out of our hands! That is unless they have a sexy accent. Then the answer’s easy. “But he was Irish!” we’ll exclaim. “Even ‘Leave my apartment now!’ sounded hot!” Well it looks like we aren’t alone. While men with accents stemming from the UK are notorious for doing strange things to American women, it turns out the Irish brogue wins hands down above all others when it comes to making a man seem more attractive, as determined by an international poll of 5,000 women. A spokesman for OnePoll, the group that conducted the survey, concludes that it was time for the luck of the Irish. “They have been in and around the top five for years now,” he told DublinLive. “But high-profile stars such as Colin Farrell have helped bring the accent more to the fore.” Italian accents trailed in second, Scottish in third, and French and Australian accents rounded out the top five. American accents rounded out the top 10.
- We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a holiday edition of GTU.
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, women name world’s sexiest accent
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now