Just how safe is standing in a line during a pandemic?

- On Good Things Utah today – Right now, Americans must navigate queues of epic proportions in places that have begun early voting, raising concerns about the possibility of catching COVID-19. The line at the grocery store is much shorter, but worries can linger there, too. And as cold weather arrives, more lines will be pushed inside, eliminating an important safety measure. So how do you line up safely? Nicea tells us what doctors recommend.
- Plus, Khloe Kardashian is fighting back after comments on social media about her changing her face. We’ll tell you how the reality star is handling the backlash.
- And actress Kristen Bell is just like the rest of us! The mom of two says she’s letting homework slide right now, for the sake of her mental health – and we say two thumbs up to that! Hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of Hot Topics on GTU.