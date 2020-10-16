Just how safe is standing in a line during a pandemic?

At the end of the show, people with certain names may be more susceptible to accidents, according to new data compiled by Uplift Legal Funding. The lawsuit loan-funding service recently released its findings on its website, listing the top 10 names of men and women who are considered the "clumsiest" and "most accident-prone."

Kyle topped the list of male names, with Blake, Brian, Ryan and Daniel falling behind in second through fifth place, according to the data. Also in the top 10 for male names were Mark, Bob, Samuel, William and James.