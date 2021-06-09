Just how much did Chris Harrison get for leaving The Bachelor?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Chris Harrison wanted $25M payout for ‘Bachelor’ exit — or else. “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison demanded a $25 million payout after being booted from the show and threatened to spill all the franchise’s dirty secrets if he didn’t get it, sources told Page Six. “He has nearly 20 years of dirt,” an ABC source said Tuesday. We have the latest on his exit from the hit show.
- Plus, Stranger Things fans this is for you! It seems like we’ve been waiting forever for Stranger Things season four, but the wait might be over soon. Not only has Netflix shared a handful of teaser trailers already, but it seems like filming might be wrapping in the next few months. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, David Harbour let it slip that he’s almost done filming the new season. “I mean, you’re not supposed to say, but I’ll tell you. Yeah, I’m almost done,” he said. “I’ve got one more little stint. We should be done in like August, but I’ve got to shave this beard again.”
- And if you’ve been counting down the days until the new Disney+ series Loki comes out, we have a surprise for you. The Marvel TV show teamed up with everyone’s favorite marshmallow-filled cereal — Lucky Charms, of course! — to create a limited-edition box that can only be described as mischievously delicious. Surae has a sneak peak for us.
- Finally, do you feel foggy lately? Doctors say you aren’t alone. They’ve had COVID-19 patients complaining about long term brain fog. So what can you do about it? Eat foods good for your brain! Nicea tells us what to put on your plate and how it can help sharpen your mind.
- And at the end of the show, creative punishment ideas for your kids. Other parents shared these on social media and we thought some were just too funny not to pass on to our viewers! Hope you join us for a fun first hour of GTU.