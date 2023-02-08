- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are talking about hot tubs on the show this morning. For many centuries we have bathed in communal waters. Sometimes for cleanliness but more often for pleasure. Indeed, in ancient Greece, baths were taken in freshwater, or sometimes the sea – which was thought of as a sacred place dedicated to local gods and so was considered an act of worship. But it was the Romans who created state-sponsored aqueducts to allow for large-scale public baths. These were mainly used for relaxation but also for more private pleasures, too. Yes, the public baths were often where Romans did the dirty deed – sometimes with their bath attendant slaves. Two millennia on, we’re still attracted to bathing communally, though many people now have their own hot tub or Jacuzzi – sales of which went up massively during the pandemic. For those that don’t have their own, there’s always the local gym or spa. And many hospitals also feature one too. This is because Jacuzzis are often used therapeutically for relieving and treating joint inflammation in rheumatoid and osteoarthritis patients. Indeed, in many ways Jacuzzi bathing is regarded as a luxury treat experience – one that’s both relaxing and rejuvenating. The warmth of the water within the Jacuzzi naturally widens blood vessels, which helps our muscles to relax and eases sore joints. As well as being physically comforting, a sense of psychological wellbeing may also be created by the buoyant warm water and the companionship of those who share the bathing experience. Tune in for more on this Hot Topic or click here to read the entire article: https://theconversation.com/faeces-urine-and-sweat-just-how-gross-are-hot-tubs-a-microbiologist-explains-198367
