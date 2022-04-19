- On GTU this morning – What’s scarier: a shark attack or taking a selfie? It turns out that taking a selfie should be scarier, as only 8 people have died from shark attacks this year, while 12 people have died taking selfies. There are many precautionary things you can do to avoid being attacked by a shark: don’t swim in areas where a recent shark attack has occurred, don’t wear brightly colored swimwear (it makes you look like a flashy fish), and don’t swim in open water if you have a bleeding cut, open wound or are on your period. Sharks are attracted to blood and human waste. Occasionally, a shark can come out of nowhere, but if you’re careful and do the research your chances of getting attacked are small. Cell phone cameras generally don’t attack their user, so when someone is hurt or killed while taking a picture of themselves, it’s usually because the person is unaware of their surroundings, not being careful, and/or blatantly disregarding any danger they might be in — just so they can get a good shot to share with their friends on social media.
After months of warning all travelers to avoid a long list of countries due to "very high" COVID-19 levels, the CDC has removed all countries from its "Do Not Travel" list. The federal agency on Monday removed 89 countries from its "Do Not Travel" list. The highest Level 4 designation will now be reserved for "special circumstances" reflecting a dangerous spike in COVID cases, a new variant or health care infrastructure collapse. While the Level 4 list had at one point included well over 100 destinations, there are currently no Level 4 countries. Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 classifications continue to be based on a 28-day incidence or case counts.
One parent says her form of discipline just isn't working anymore – has this happened to you? Here's what she said: "I can't tell you how many talks I've had with parents who have kids who are younger than mine, asking if I still take away my kids' phones. They explain that it used to work but it doesn't anymore. In fact, some of them have described exactly what happened in my home: "They used to freak out and stayed on their best behavior. Now, they don't seem to care if I have it, and I can't get them motivated to earn it back." My kids got iPhones around 12 years old, and suddenly I had a wonderful new form of leverage. I realized very quickly they'd rather get sent to their room than lose their phones, and I often wondered if they were starting crap just to have an excuse to get away from the rest of the family. They no longer cared about losing bedtime stories or dessert. "Santa won't come visit you if you are naughty" was already a thing of the past. Then the phone trick stopped working. One day, my son got in trouble for misbehaving in school. When I went to pick him up, he handed me his cell phone. "Here," he said, like it didn't phase him at all. A week later I got another call from the school. He told me that he already had his phone taken away, so he felt like he had nothing to lose." Do you still take your child's phone away for punishment?
