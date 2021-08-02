Jungle Cruise crushes the box office and we meet Deena’s family

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Despite growing concerns over the delta variant, “Jungle Cruise” still drew moviegoers out to theaters during the film’s opening weekend to sail atop the North American box office. The Disney film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt exceeded expectations by pulling in more than $34.1 million over the weekend. The adventure movie was estimated to open with around $25 million to $30 million domestically, but it outpaced those numbers despite the surge in the coronavirus cases.
- Plus, Emma Stone, seen earlier this year in Disney’s live-action Cruella, is said to be “weighing her options” in the wake of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit. The May 2021 release of Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, was preceded by what would go down as the first major red carpet attraction since the beginning of the still-in-progress pandemic. And while the the film is quite far from being fairly considered a commercial and/or a critical failure, not to mention the fact that a sequel is already in development, its simultaneous Disney+ release ensures it will remain a talking point following the Johansson suit.
- And Amanda Knox is calling out Matt Damon’s new movie Stillwater. The 34-year-old journalist slammed those involved in the film that “profits off my name, face and story without my consent,” she tweeted on Thursday, July 29. The Most Binge-Worthy True Crime Docs You Have to Watch Now “This new film by director Tom McCarthy, starring Matt Damon, is ‘loosely based’ or ‘directly inspired by’ the ‘Amanda Knox saga,’ as Vanity Fair put it in a for-profit article promoting a for-profit film, neither of which I am affiliated with,” she began her lengthy message.
- Finally, the words of co-workers and clients can stay with you long after you leave a job and certain phrases can detonate a professional relationship, making people question whether they ever truly belonged at a company or if they can ever work with or trust a colleague again. That’s why it’s so important to learn to identify and avoid such phrases, whether they’re obviously rude or seemingly innocuous. Here are psychologically damaging but commonly used phrases to watch out for in your work communications: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/psychologically-damaging-things-people-say-work_l_6101996fe4b0d1b96e61aebf
- At the end of the show, we learn more about our new co-host Deena Marie Manzanares from the people that know her best – her family! Meet her partner Mike, mom, dad, and best friends – oh, and don’t forget that beautiful baby Link! Hope you tune in for GTU Hour 2 on a Monday morning.