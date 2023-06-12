SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Conlon Bonner is cultivating a message of unity, kindness and harmony towards everyone by a special Juneteenth musical performance. Bonner is the CEO of CULTIVATE diversity equity and inclusion. This year for Juneteenth he is focusing on Building Bridges in his community and creating an opportunity to learn and grow. In partnership with the Murray city council and the mayor, there is an event happening June 19th at 8pm in the Murray Park Amphitheater. A celebration of Juneteenth with a performance by The Bonner Family featuring David Archuleta. Murray city seeks to help build bridges and promote unity within their community and all those who come to experience the event. Bonner’s consultancy, CULTIVATE, was hired by the mayor to not only train city employees on Inclusion but to help organize cultural events for the community.

This Juneteenth event offers the chance for people to unite. Bonner reached out to his family group, The Bonner Family who is an ongoing musical group who feels particularly grateful for the opportunity. Along with his family, Bonner reached out to Utah-based artist David Archuleta. Archuleta shares the value of Building Bridges and with his hometown being Murray, this is a great opportunity. June is also Pride month and as Archuleta is a part of the LGBTQ community, this is an opportunity for a united message promoting building bridges, respecting and showing kindness to each other.

For an opportunity to be involved in the festivities, support your community and hear beautiful music, you can visit their website.