Jump-starting our hopes and dreams again

Ganel-Lyn was in studio today to talk dreaming. What did you dream of becoming when you were ten years old? And how can we tap back into that child?

The stresses of life often shut down our ability to dream. Disappointments. Failures. Trauma.

Ganel-Lyn shares a CS Lewis quote, “For broken dreams the cure is dream again; and deeper”, and asks how can we jump-start our hopes and dreams again? How can we dream deeper?

Identify first the beliefs that are holding you back? Messages from childhood, insecurities, ‘I am dumb’, comparisons… What did you want to be when you were 10? Remember when you thought you could do it all. Star Wars/Barbies. Banker. Oprah. Teacher. Brainstorm! Ask yourself what you would do if you knew you couldn’t fail. Get a white board. Go to the mountains. Journal. Start a dream book. What problems do you see in the world? What would you do about it? Ms. America question. Get support. Tell someone you trust. Share with a friend. Surround yourself with people that celebrate you. Start living like you want to be remembered. Lean into the dreams. Do something every week that move you in the direction of your dreams.

Shoot for the moon and see where you land!

When JFK said about going to the moon:

We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win…

More with Ganel-Lyn here http://www.ganellyn.com/