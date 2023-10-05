Get another tasty beef recipe every Wednesday on Good Things Utah from the Utah Beef Council

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – We celebrated National Taco Day on October 4th with this delicious Steak and Egg Breakfast Taco dish from Utah Beef Council.

Breakfast Skillet Beef Tacos

8 ounces cooked (leftover) beef Steak or Roast, chopped (about 1-1/2 cups)

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

4 large eggs, beaten

1 cup frozen Mexican vegetable blend

8 small flour tortillas or taco shells (about 6-inch diameter), warmed

Crumbled queso blanco or shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend (optional)

Toppings (optional):

Salsa, guacamole, dairy sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro, chopped avocado

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs and vegetables; cook 1 to 3 minutes or until eggs are scrambled and just set, stirring occasionally.

Stir in beef Steak; cook and stir 1 minute or until beef is just heated through.

Evenly divide beef mixture between tortillas; top evenly with cheese, if desired. Serve with Toppings, if desired.

Recipe courtesy of: www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org

