With the Superbowl right around the corner, here’s a great party snack for all family and friends to enjoy. If you love Topgolf’s Jumbo Pretzel Board, why not make it at home?

Salt Lake City’s Topgolf marketing manager Josh Sutton shares this recipe which includes a selection of cheeses, meats and more. This can be ideal for your Superbowl Party!

Topgolf’s Jumbo Pretzel Board

(Adjusted for at-home preparation)

Ingredients:

1 jumbo soft pretzel (homemade or frozen)

1 apple, sliced

1 small bunch of seedless grapes

1 pint blackberries

2 ounces cheddar cheese, sliced

2 ounces pepper jack cheese, sliced

2 ounces jalapeno sausage, sliced

2 ounces Genoa salami, sliced

2 ounces prosciutto

1/3 cup candied pecans

1/4 cup horseradish Dijon mustard

1/4 cup cheddar & pepper jack cheese sauce (homemade or jarred)

Directions:

Arrange all items on a serving board or tray and serve immediately.

